College of Idaho Hosts a Top-5 Basketball First!

What a weekend ahead for the College of Idaho basketball team as they'll face back to back top 15 ranked teams in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Coyotes are 18-3 overall and ranked no.3 in the NAIA Poll at 11-0 in conference which marks the best start ever in the Casacde Conference.

Friday 15-4 and No.15 Southern Oregon comes to town with a 9-2 league record. Then Saturday, for the first time ever in the J.A. Albertson Center, there'll be a top 5 showdown as the 3rd ranked Coyotes host No.5 Oregon Tech, 16-3 overall and 6-3 in league.

The Yotes are 11-1 at home this year and they're riding a 12 game win streak! Head coach Colby Blaine is 49-9 in his second season with the College of Idaho on pace to equal his 31 wins of a year ago.

Both games this weekend begin at 7:30 pm.