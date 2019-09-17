College of Idaho Football Makes History

The College of Idaho football team is 3-0 to start the 2019 season and now ranked No. 11 in the first regular-season NAIA Football Coaches Poll of the year as voted by the American Football Coaches Association.

That is a jump of four spots from 15th last week and is the highest ranking in program history!

C of I is one of seven teams in the poll with a 3-0 record and one of three Frontier Conference teams in the top 25. Montana Western is No. 20 and Rocky Mountain checks in at No. 24.

The Yotes are idle this week in preparation for their Sept. 28 match-up at No.24 Rocky Mountain.

Here now is a look at the complete NAIA Top 25:

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Morningside (Iowa) [17]2-0392
22Benedictine (Kan.)3-0377
33Saint Francis (Ind.)1-0362
44Kansas Wesleyan3-0342
55Saint Xavier (Ill.)1-0327
66Concordia (Mich.)2-0315
77Marian (Ind.)1-0302
810Reinhardt (Ga.)3-0271
912Grand View (Iowa)3-0270
1011Northwestern (Iowa)2-0258
1115College of Idaho3-0232
1213Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)3-0231
138Baker (Kan.)2-1202
1418Evangel (Mo.)3-0189
1417Cumberlands (Ky.)1-0189
169Dickinson State (N.D.)1-1151
1719Southeastern (Fla.)1-0140
1816Bethel (Tenn.)2-1134
1914Langston (Okla.)1-1127
2025Montana Western2-0109
2122Ottawa (Kan.)1-0104
22NRSiena Heights (Mich.)2-066
23NROttawa (Ariz.) (AZ)2-054
2423Rocky Mountain (Mont.)2-144
25NRCumberland (Tenn.)2-033
