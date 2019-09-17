College of Idaho Football Makes History

The College of Idaho football team is 3-0 to start the 2019 season and now ranked No. 11 in the first regular-season NAIA Football Coaches Poll of the year as voted by the American Football Coaches Association.

That is a jump of four spots from 15th last week and is the highest ranking in program history!

C of I is one of seven teams in the poll with a 3-0 record and one of three Frontier Conference teams in the top 25. Montana Western is No. 20 and Rocky Mountain checks in at No. 24.

The Yotes are idle this week in preparation for their Sept. 28 match-up at No.24 Rocky Mountain.

Here now is a look at the complete NAIA Top 25:

