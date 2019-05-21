College of Southern Idaho Hires New Men’s Basketball Coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The College of Southern Idaho has hired a new men’s basketball coach.

The Golden Eagles on Tuesday said the new coach is Jeff Reinert, who hails from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., where he was head coach at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He also has many years under his belt working at other schools in their coaching programs.

Reinert takes the place of Jared Phay, who left Twin Falls earlier this month to work as assistant coach at Idaho State University.

On Tuesday, the college posted on its Facebook page that it is seeking an assistant men’s basketball coach.