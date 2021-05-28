College Of Southern Idaho Summer Theater Camp Starts June 21

The College of Southern Idaho will be beginning a series of theater workshops geared toward young students wanting to learn, or improve on, acting or musical theater skills. Registration prices will increase after June 7, so taking care of fees earlier than later is recommended.

Do you have a young student in your family that would like to pursue acting or musical theater as a potential career? Is your student enrolled in high school drama and wanting some additional instruction? If so, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting its 2021 Theater Camp, beginning June 21.

CSI is currently registering Magic Valley kids and teenagers for its upcoming theater camp, which will run from Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. The cost of enrollment prior to June 7 is $215. After June 7, that fee increases to $240. This series is a great opportunity for your young student to sharpen their acting and performing skills, as well as get a chance to socialize and potentially form new friendships.

The workshops will be held at the CSI Fine Arts Center, at 315 Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. Classes are instructed by area theater professionals, and guest instructors from across the United States will be participating in assisting students as well. The curriculum includes auditioning, musical theater, choreography, vocal lessons, make-up, costumes and more. Following the final day of instruction (Friday, June 25), the students will participate in a rehearsed performance for family and friends.

To get more information, or to register for the summer CSI Theater Camp, call 208-732-6288.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now