Vigil at CSI to Honor Murdered University of Idaho Students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will host a candlelight vigil to remember the four University of Idaho Students murdered in their apartments more than a week ago in Moscow. CSI has planned to hold the vigil November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the center of the campus next to the tower. All are welcome to attend the event to remember the three young women and young man stabbed to death on November 13. The University of Idaho and the Moscow Police Department identified the young lives taken as Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls, Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum. The four were found dead late Sunday and no suspect or murder weapon has been found yet. Investigator's have been following up on multiple leads and reviewing camera footage from the hours surrounding the murders. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that all four victims had been stabbed in their beds. More than 100 investigators from local, state, and federal agencies are working on the crime.

Get our free mobile app