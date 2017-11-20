The annual Come To Bethlehem Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival is returning to Twin Falls.

December 7th through the 9th at the Twin Falls South Stake Center at 541 Orchard Drive. This year there will be a 20 piece orchestra with a 50 person choir conducted by Carson Wong. All ages are welcome to the rehearsal on Thursday night and aged 8 and above for performance nights.

All ages are welcome to the nativity festival. And all events are free.

