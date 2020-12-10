Living Nativity Of Twin Falls Returns With Some Changes

Every year there is a living Nativity scene that is like stepping back in time and being part of the birth of Jesus Christ. This year thankfully they are still doing it but it is going to look just a little different.

In years past there has been lines so long they circle the block, this year due to COVID 19 and social distancing, things will be a little different. According to the Facebook event, this year will be a drive by experience. The display is going to be on Galena Drive in Twin Falls.

The narration will be broadcast to individual vehicles by transmitter so you will be able to have the full experience. They say that the primary focus will be the stable scene where there will still be real animals and actors.

The event is going to be December 14th, 15th and 16th. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the 14th and 15th and at 8:30 p.m. on the 16th. Honestly after the year 2020 has been it is exciting that the event is still happening so people can still feel the joy this display brings.

From years past, people have told me it is an experience that no one should miss and I am really happy they were able to figure out the best way to continue the tradition. Hopefully in 2021 the full display will be up and running and better than ever.