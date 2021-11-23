The Twin Falls Come to Bethlehem Christmas concert and nativity festival is back for 2021. On December 9th, 10th, and 11th you'll enjoy Christmas music and amazing nativities from around the world.

The Come to Bethlehem event in Twin Falls is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. People from all over the world celebrate the holiday and in each part of the world, the nativities depicting the event are unique and special. The Twin Falls nativity festival features nativity sets from many different locations and in many different styles.

Come to Bethlehem is presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will take place at the church building at 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls.

Come To Bethlehem Event Details

The Come to Bethlehem Christmas concert and nativity festival takes place on December 9-11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls. Each night will feature a nativity viewing with live music from 5-7 PM and a Christmas concert from 7:30-8:30 PM.

On the 9th, all are invited to attend but on the 10th and 11th, the event will only be open to those aged 8 and older.

Live Nativity Returns To Twin Falls

Don't miss the live nativity returning to Twin Falls this year too. That event happens on December 16-18.

