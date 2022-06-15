The job market is wide open and many residents around the Magic Valley have options with every place seeming like it is hiring. Many people want to start careers but have questions or are not sure exactly what they may be signing up for. There is an event that will be taking place this weekend that will allow you to ask questions about certain career opportunities, as well as educate residents on what these local professionals do for our community daily.

Community Engagement and Career Event in Twin Falls

There will be a community engagement and career event taking place at Twin Falls City Park this Saturday, June 18 from 10 AM until 2 PM. The event will give people a first-up look at what first responders, service providers, and government agencies deal with daily, as well as how they help the community. The event will be put on by the Idaho Department of Labor. There will be a chance to learn about career opportunities and get to talk to those that do the job firsthand every day.

Why Attend the Community Engagement and Career Event

Not only is the event a great chance to learn about career chances, but it is also educational to see how these professionals help the community, and what better way to do that than to see what they do up close? The events will be hands-on as there will be equipment that each worker needs to do their job on site. You can see what they use up close and ask questions as you do so. There will also be vendors providing food and snacks to all those that attend.

Don't let this opportunity pass you by, and get out to Twin Falls City Park this weekend to learn about career opportunities that might be your future path. Bring your friends, your family, or anyone you know that may be interested, enjoy some food, and get to learn a little bit more about the first responders and service providers that help Twin Falls residents every single day. You may find your career sitting in front of you.

