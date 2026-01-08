First, if someone is driving an SUV at you, it’s considered a weapon. Even if she didn’t intend to hit you. Second, she didn’t have to go to the demonstration. She made a choice, and then harassed law enforcers by blocking them as they were attempting to leave a neighborhood. Reasonable people understand law enforcement is hazardous work. Especially when liberal politicians are calling you fascists and pouring gasoline on the fire. It encourages bad behavior. It’s the politicians who have blood on their hands.

Put Yourself in the Situation Faced by Agents in Minnesota

Some ignoramus told me the agent should have shot out a tire. Would you be looking at the tires if a vehicle were closing on you? People are arguing she was turning, but the agent was probably looking at her, and not the undercarriage. The agent who fired the kill shot was struck by the vehicle, even if he wasn’t thrown over the hood.

Local law enforcement is taught to stay out of a moving car or truck, but if you are in the way, they’re trained to respond with force.

Shooting Tires Only Works on A-Team Reruns

Third, if a tire had been shot out on an icy street, control becomes an issue, and other agents could have been squashed. I once had a tire blow on I-90 at 60 miles per hour in light rain. It was a struggle getting to the shoulder of the highway.

Fourth, to repeat. If this woman had stayed home, or at work, or shopping, she would probably be alive. If you don’t like current laws being enforced, then show up on Election Day and vote for people who could change them. When November arrives, there will be one less liberal at the polls.