A Somber Day Ahead

I know a lot of people in law enforcement. Much of it through my work, and luckily, I don’t pursue a life of crime! Growing up, I had great respect for the people in uniform. Some were in my family, and several were neighbors. On really nasty weather days, the Chief of Police would drive me to and from school. He was a neighbor and one of my dad’s closest friends. You get to know people behind the uniform when talking to them about your day in the classroom.

Saturday, the 17th, in Twin Falls. It will honor those who paid the ultimate price working in law enforcement.

The Public is Invited

It’s scheduled at 11:00 a.m. at City Hall Commons. This is a change from previous years. The ceremony has moved from City Park.

The list of those remembered is long, considering how young our communities are in the Magic Valley.

It Touches Every Agency

Those being remembered worked for several agencies in Twin Falls, Twin Falls County, and neighboring counties. Many family members of the dead are still with us and live every day with their loss.

A staggering number of men and women with badges were killed last year in the line of duty. It represented a staggering 25 percent increase in the figure from the previous year. This is a vastly underreported story by the media because it doesn’t involve a fellow like George Floyd.

If you can’t make it Saturday, say a prayer and ask the Almighty to hold the dead and the living close.

