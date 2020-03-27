Confessions of an Idaho Coffee Addict

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Personally, this must make me among the healthiest people in America! I drink an average of 3 strong cups a morning. When you consider my prodigious weekend consumption, the average may be closer to 5 cups over the course of a week.

I don’t use cream or sugar. I drink it the manly way. Which is plain or “black” as most of us say. I gave up sugar at least 30 years ago and the powdered creamers convinced me to become a straight drinker. A doctor had suggested many years ago the powdered variety wouldn’t be good for me.

After a couple of weeks without the additives, I discovered I liked it the manly way.

Over the years I’ve developed a habit of using drip brewing but when I bought a percolator I can put down over a flame… Now that’s coffee!

My consumption at the office has actually slowed since we installed a Keurig. Possibly because it allows me to brew a stronger cup with the push of a button.

My dad liked coffee but after heart surgery was told to switch to decaffeinated. He spent his golden years drinking Sanka. He got the advice in the mid-80s. Medicine has since taken a second look at coffee consumption. The results are much more welcome for anyone with a thirst for the beverage.

This morning I came across this link. It tickled my confirmation bias! The writer explains there are several health benefits associated with the ancient drink.

Of course, drinking a dozen cups a day may not be recommended, although. It was said Theodore Roosevelt got his superhuman energy by drinking gallons a day. True, but his brew was relatively weak and it was dangerous to get between the President and the men’s room.