Waking up every morning is a task many of us regret. While few people can pop out of beds like pop tarts, most of us struggle to get out of bed each morning for work or to take our kids to school. Waking up has to be one of the worst, if not the worst, part of the day regularly. You go from warm and comfortable to have to make your mind function and be an adult in a matter of minutes. It can be tough to do every day, and many of us need some help to get the day started. Coffee is one of the best ways to do this, and some of us can not function without it. While many of us rely on coffee to get through the day, one has to wonder if living here is the best place to get the coffee we need. Some cities are known for it, while others are not, but how does Idaho, specifically Boise, compare to other cities in the country when it comes to being a coffee town?

The Best and Worst Coffee Cities in the United States

People drinking coffee high angle view seb_ra loading...

Having a good coffee shop and having a wide variety of selections is crucial when it comes to being a good coffee town. Twin Falls has a good amount of coffee shops, they are well located, and it offers variety. There isn't one shop that runs the town, and there are multiple locations for most companies here, making it easy to get your favorite, no matter what side of town you are on. While Twin Falls will not be one of the best cities in America when it comes to coffee, what cities are? According to a list on WalletHub that ranked the best cities for coffee, San Francisco was ranked the best coffee city in the United States. Not surprisingly, Seattle was number two, with Orlando coming in at number three. Out of a possible 100 cities, Detroit was ranked the worst coffee town, just ahead of Toledo, Ohio, and Laredo, Texas to make up the bottom three.

Is Boise a Good Coffee City?

Photo by Ilyuza Mingazova on Unsplash Photo by Ilyuza Mingazova on Unsplash loading...

While Boise may not be one of the best coffee cities in the United States, it isn't a bad one either. Boise ranks 36 on the list, making it one of the better places for coffee in the country. What raises eyebrows the most on this list, is when drinking a cup of coffee, many of us like to have some sort of breakfast food. Nothing goes better with a cup of coffee than a delicious donut. Donuts and coffee go together so well, but finding a place to get donuts in Boise may not be the easiest task. According to the list, Boise is dead last out of the 100 cities ranked in donut shops per capita. While it may be easy to find a good cup of joe in Boise, finding the right donuts to pair with it, maybe another story. Not having enough donut stores should be considered a crime.

Get our free mobile app

The next time you are craving a good cup of coffee and happen to be near Boise, know that you are in the right place and sure to find what you need. If you happen to want donuts to go with it, you may need to find another place, but at least you should have tons of coffee to keep you awake while you look. The Magic Valley may not have a place on this list, but there are tons of good coffee places in the area, and while it may not be one of the top cities, we've got plenty of options to help us get through our days here.

Mo' Bettahs in Twin Falls, Idaho Mo Bettahs Hawaiian BBQ Food, New Restaurant in Twin