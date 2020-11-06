Cooking at Bill Colley’s House

Is it a crock-pot or a slow cooker? It doesn’t matter to me, as long as it gets the job done. One of my first new purchases when I moved to Twin Falls was a new crock-pot. It’s a time saver and easily cleaned. You can plug it in and walk away and in a few hours have a delicious dinner. And in my case left overs for the coming week at work. My current cooker isn’t large as I cook primarily for myself. An upgrade in size really isn’t all that expensive.

Check out this link. It details some tasty things you can cook without much effort. I’ll say peanut tofu probably isn’t on my list but it may be fine with some people and it gives you a good combination of nutrition.

I make stews, soups and usually sauces. I love spaghetti sauce and it’s very much a staple for left overs. I alternate the recipe about once every week. I’ll use different types of spices and sometimes pour in a bit of chicken stock and wing sauce. Sometimes I mousse it with spinach or mushrooms. I’ve used ground turkey, ground beef and Don Juan Chorizo. On occasion I’ve used turkey sausage.

I made a pork roast last year. It came wrapped and the instructions explained I should cook it that way. Within a couple of hours the wrapping split open and I had a seasoned pork roast ready to eat.

About all my kitchen lacks is an air fryer and a single cup coffee maker. The trick with coffee is to avoid scorching it, which is what happens when you make a lot with a drip filter and then leave some on the hot plate for more than 10 minutes. Some years ago, I was in an antique shop in Maryland with some women folk. I came across an old percolator. I just place it over a flame for a few minutes and get rich, full-bodied coffee. Which I drink black and the percolator leaves no bitter taste.