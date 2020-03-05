Coronavirus Call Centers Open in Idaho

Ok, the Coronavirus fears are real. With more and more cases being confirmed here in the U.S., many of us have a ton of questions about COVID-19, the virus that has now affected over 90,000 people worldwide and caused the death of over 3,000. So in order to mitigate the increased volume of phone calls concerning fears and misconceptions, Southwest District Health in Caldwell (SWDH) and Central District Health (CDHD) in Boise have set up a call center to answer all your questions.

According to KTVB, the call centers will be staffed with employees and volunteers:

SWDH will be taking calls "between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (208) 455-5411."

In Boise, CDHD will be operating on weekdays between "8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 208-321-2222."

While there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Idaho, there are about nine people that are being monitored. In Washington, however, there have been 10 deaths and 29 others who have tested positive. Officials are expecting the virus to spread throughout the Pacific Northwest, even here to Idaho.

Here are some tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (via KTVB):