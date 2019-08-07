Could It Happen In The Magic Valley?

A fellow told me this morning about a bad experience he had at a local Walmart. He offered a hello to a younger man and the other guy wasn’t quite so friendly. The younger man replied he was from Phoenix and people from Southern Idaho should be careful with whom they speak. Apparently, the dude from Arizona wasn’t being funny or friendly.



Coastal elites can’t quite understand why many people here carry firearms and, yet. This would be considered very safe territory.

Another caller to Magic Valley This Morning explained he carries while shopping at Walmart. You wouldn’t even be aware he has a gun in a pocket, unless you threatened his life or the lives of his family members.

Coastal elites can’t quite understand why many people here carry firearms and, yet. This would be considered very safe territory. Would they consider the local firearms culture is a factor in safety?

A gunman walks up to a bar in Dayton, Ohio and likely nobody else is packing heat. A gunman with blood on his mind walks into a bar in Buhl and his survival rate drops dramatically. A gunman in Buhl knows he has a ticket waiting for the express train to hell.

I’ve visited New York City and Washington, DC. Rarely have I strayed into bad parts of town (when I did I didn’t linger). I visited and I left and I recognize the culture isn’t the same as mine. I respect my surroundings in those cities but the urban elites have no respect for ours. When it comes to gun confiscation, leave us the heck alone!

Friday mornings you can learn more about gun safety and self-defense by joining the Gun Guys on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. Good, thoughtful men and you can say hello and get a friendly response. You newcomers to Idaho… You should listen and learn.