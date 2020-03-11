Country Fan Fest 2020 In Utah Has Killer Line Up

Country Fan Fest is a three-day music festival in Tooele, Utah and it is a festival you aren't going to want to miss. They are still announcing artists but the ones they already have announced are pretty amazing.

The festival runs Thursday, July 30th through Saturday, August 1st. So far the line up includes Neal McCoy on Thursday night with at least four more artists to be determined. Then on Friday Old Dominion, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce will all be performing, again with about 4 more performers to be determined. Saturday the headliners will be Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore and Lindsay Ell. There will be more artists to be determined.

You can purchase General Admission tickets now, which might be a good thing because if more artists are going to be announced prices may go up. Right now General Admission is $129 per person for adults. There are discounts for students, children and military. You can also purchase a 3 day Club Fan Fest ticket which is $199 per person but you get access to campgrounds, the Aquatic center and free access to the Thursday Kick-Off Party. If you are super excited about this concert you can also get the Mega VIP Pass which is $499 but you get exclusive access to party pits, air conditioning and more.

There are a few campsites available. And this year they have Yurts or a tent on the grass. The VIP area for camping is sold out already though.