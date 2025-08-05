The issue is elevators. The building has been under construction for months, and if you’re in downtown Twin Falls, you can’t miss it. The building is huge! It fronts most of a city block and covers 70,000 square feet. The opening had been planned for later this month, but delays in the arrival of the elevators could push the ribbon-cutting into October.

This Will be a Low-Key Transition

Twin Falls County Commissioner Rocky Matthews told Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX there won’t be an elaborate ceremony.

Some office functions may move into the structure before the finishing work is complete. Office staff, currently working in cramped quarters, is looking forward to the change.

Why was the court expansion necessary?

Last year, from January through July, there were 409 felony cases filed in Twin Falls County; compared to the same period this year, there were 476. Felonies, misdemeanors, and infractions totaled almost 7,400 in the first months of this year.

Crimes Grow in Proportion to Population

As the city and county grow, so do sins. Or translated as laws broken or violated. By 2030, the city of Twin Falls could have a population of 65,000. In 2010, the estimate was below 45,000.

To make it clear, this isn’t a jail expansion as the gossiping types on social media, specifically Rants and Raves, have called it. The jail is a separate issue. The new court building will be more secure and offer better safety for witnesses. In other words, be compliant. Compliance limits lawsuits, which saves the county money. Which saves money for the gossiping crowd on Facebook.