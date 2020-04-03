COVID-19 Conspiracies Abound But Science Reveals The Truth

There are conspiracy theories about pretty much everything so it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are already a number on coronavirus conspiracies about the cause and cure floating around the internet. Just yesterday a man derailed the train he was engineering in an attempt to run it into the USNS Mercy because he believes that the hospital ship is not here for the reason they say. The Navy says the Mercy is in the LA port to assist with medical needs of non-COVID-19 patients.

Other conspiracies, or theories, about the actual cause and source of the COVID-19 virus include belief that the virus is man made or actually caused by the new 5G cellular service towers. The thought that the virus is a man-made biological weapon isn't too far fetched. It was such a possibility that scientist did studies to determine if that was plausible. The consensus is that the COVID-19 is not a man-made virus. Scientists say the virus originated in a live animal market in China.

Other theories that believe the virus is actually caused by radio waves or electromagnetic fields from 5G cellular towers have emerged. The thought here is that the radio waves are causing people to become sick and not a Chinese based virus. This is believable to some because around the time of the first reports of COVID-19 many locations had been installing the new 5G towers and service to users. The time relation is enough to convince some that they are connected. People have been worried about the health effects of radio waves for years including those from phones, WiFi, Blutooth, and kitchen microwaves. The problem with this theory is that 5G isn't a new thing. In fact many electronics have been using the signal range included in 5G for years. Your internet router in your house probably has the option to broadcast in 2.4 or 5G. USA Today has a good rundown of how these radio signals work and vary. The World Health Organization has also debunked the idea.

A Change.org petition claims exposure to 5G will cause symptoms similar to COVID-19. There is also a theory claiming you can combat the virus with cocaine. You can't, and shouldn't use cocaine anyways. The point is - there is a lot of information floating around and everyone has their opinion about what the truth is. Make sure your sources are official and not just a random online post meant to incite fear or misinformation. Government and medical links and information are included in the links below.

Spreading incorrect information and theories is actually dangerous and could lead some to ignore mandates and safety information from reliable sources. Yesterday there were more than 1,000 deaths in the United States linked to the virus. The only way to keep that number from growing beyond expectations is to follow the appropriate medical guidelines.