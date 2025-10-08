For most of human history, the coyote has been viewed as vermin. Leave it to America’s tree-hugging liberals and crunchies to make the animal a cause. I never saw a coyote in person until a little more than 20 years ago. I was working in radio in an old Rust Belt city and lived out in the suburbs, on the edge of a forest.

Coyotes are Sly and Devious Creatures

One excruciatingly cold day, I left work for home, got on the expressway, and saw one of the vermin run across the road a few hundred feet ahead. Raccoons and white tail deer had already invaded the urban environment, and I wasn’t surprised. I used to walk in the park next door, and a fox would walk with me.

I was driving one Saturday afternoon near Hagerman a few years ago, and encountered a coyote that appeared to be dancing in the road. It didn’t stick around as I approached. The pests have been part of western rural life as long as anyone can remember, and now they’re moving into urban centers. They often kill family pets and may see small children as prey.

Liberals Insist We Let Coyotes Thrive

I saw a story posted this week about the threat coyotes can pose in big cities, and once again, the granola crowd appears to believe you can commune with animal spirits and object to eradication. Lefty is nuts! These people would sacrifice their own children to virtue signal that they’re animal lovers.

Living with coyotes is bad enough, but now we have to coexist with people who would be better served in a padded cell.