This Isolated Idaho Canyon is Bursting with Vibrant Colors

This Isolated Idaho Canyon is Bursting with Vibrant Colors

Used with permission of Todd Eccles.

It’s not as well-known as Centennial Marsh in Camas County, which blooms this time of year and attracts thousands of migratory birds and hundreds of photographers.  Buried deep in the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls is a place so isolated that even many of the locals have never been there.

It Requires Conditioning

One of the hosts of our weekly gun show is a marathon runner.  Todd Eccles trains in Auger Falls, not only in spring and summer, but in the cold winter months as well.  Todd shared that the wildflowers are in full bloom, and he shared some pictures.

Used with permission of Todd Eccles.
loading...

Unfortunately, Todd has told me that vandals (not the kind that go to that other university) have found the place.  Some have spray-painted graffiti on the rock walls.

There Will be Some Obstacles

He has also encountered the homeless.  Many spend the warmer months in the canyon, where they can be apart from crowds.  As most of us know, many among the homeless struggle with addictions and mental illness.  Todd recommends you leave them alone and be prepared for the unexpected.

That’s also because the isolation attracts wild animals.  Coyotes are especially common.  I’ve even heard them howling some mornings from above along the canyon rim.  Todd says if you shine a flashlight or address them, the coyotes will often scatter.

Used with permission of Todd Eccles.
loading...

Don’t disturb their dens.  One bit a domesticated dog recently when the curious dog poked his head into a den.

As a reminder, the area is generally very safe in daylight hours.  Very few tourists visit before sunrise.  Instead, there are people like Todd training there at dawn.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

New Lands Purchased For City Of Rocks

The two land purchases will bring the total area of the City of Rocks to 14,512 acres. Visitors can access the new lands immediately from the county road or from Indian Grove until the access road is completed in the upcoming year.

Gallery Credit: Credit N8

Filed Under: Auger Falls, Centennial Marsh, coyotes
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX