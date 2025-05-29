It’s not as well-known as Centennial Marsh in Camas County, which blooms this time of year and attracts thousands of migratory birds and hundreds of photographers. Buried deep in the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls is a place so isolated that even many of the locals have never been there.

It Requires Conditioning

One of the hosts of our weekly gun show is a marathon runner. Todd Eccles trains in Auger Falls, not only in spring and summer, but in the cold winter months as well. Todd shared that the wildflowers are in full bloom, and he shared some pictures.

Unfortunately, Todd has told me that vandals (not the kind that go to that other university) have found the place. Some have spray-painted graffiti on the rock walls.

There Will be Some Obstacles

He has also encountered the homeless. Many spend the warmer months in the canyon, where they can be apart from crowds. As most of us know, many among the homeless struggle with addictions and mental illness. Todd recommends you leave them alone and be prepared for the unexpected.

That’s also because the isolation attracts wild animals. Coyotes are especially common. I’ve even heard them howling some mornings from above along the canyon rim. Todd says if you shine a flashlight or address them, the coyotes will often scatter.

Don’t disturb their dens. One bit a domesticated dog recently when the curious dog poked his head into a den.

As a reminder, the area is generally very safe in daylight hours. Very few tourists visit before sunrise. Instead, there are people like Todd training there at dawn.

