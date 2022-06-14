One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to eat, dance, and have fun. There are tons of events that take place throughout the year, and as summer is getting into full swing, there seems to be more now than any other time of the year. Weekends are full of fun, good food, and getting to check out all the vendors and events in the area, but as all these events take place, one can't help but notice one thing and question it.

Who Names The Events in Twin Falls?

While there is no arguing that all the events are great and most people enjoy them, there is one issue that needs to be addressed, and that is the naming of these events. Almost every single one of them is some kind of 'day.' One of the biggest issues with this is that it can get confusing when trying to tell someone about an event or when looking up information about one, especially if they happen the be on the same weekend. It also isn't creative. There are better words to use and better ways to name an event than just adding the word 'day' or 'days' onto it. To add to this, sometimes an event is only one day, but has 'days' attached to it. Who decides the names and is there a way to change them?

Upgrading the Names of Events in the Magic Valley

While many of the events in the area have been around for years, maybe some of them could use a name update. Animal Days, Dairy Days, Western Days, Crazy Dayz, Sagebrush Days, Outlaw Day, Filer Fun Days, and Free Fishing Day are some of the many events with similar names, and you can see where the confusion can come from. Some of them should stay as is, while others could change. Animal Days, could be renamed Animal Adventures, or something of that magnitude, whereas Free Fishing Day makes sense and describes the name perfectly. A contest in schools to rename some of the events would be a great idea and give them an incentive of some sort such as getting everything free for a day at the event they name, or a pizza party at school for their whole class.

While most of these events have been around for a while and changing their names is unlikely, it still makes you wonder why soo many of them use a simple name like 'days.' These events are fun and many people look forward to them year-round, but the naming of them was not as creative as it could have been. The next time a new event is introduced to the community, let's try to come up with something a little different. At this rate, all events for the holidays will be Halloween Days, Thanksgiving Days, and Christmas Days. Fourth of July Days could be happening this summer. Despite the names, have fun attending the many events around the Magic Valley and have fun, because while naming the events may not be the best, the parades, music, food, and fun are and that is ultimately what matters.

