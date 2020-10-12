Crews Working on Connor Summit Fire Near Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews continue to work on a fire burning four miles south of Albion that sparked during the weekend.

According to Idaho Fire Info, the Connor Summit Fire was first reported on Saturday along State Highway 77, burning in grass, brush, and juniper trees. On Monday the fire was estimated to be around 5,200 acres and burning in the interior with little growth. Heavy dozers are being used to make new containment lines and improve existing ones. Containment of the fire is estimated for Tuesday at around 6 p.m. with full control by Friday.

A cause of the fire has not been reported by fire officials.