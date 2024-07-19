How Idaho Can Stop the Wildfire Madness

Fire is a natural occurrence in the Northwest. It’s been happening for millennia. How we deal with fire has changed. Maybe a new approach is an old tactic. Clear the dang forest floor!

Liberals would have us believe that leaving a carpet of organic flammable material is what Gaia wants. I would say that’s like telling a friend that’s burning that it sure beats drowning or hanging.

On Monday morning, we’ll be joined by a mining engineer and outdoorsman proposing what shouldn’t be a radical idea. Darr Moon is the husband of Idaho Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

He’s been watching the Bench Lake Fire burn from his mountaintop home in Custer County. Moon has long been a proponent of logging, which can remove some of the fuel from our woodlands. He also argues grazing restrictions have left more flammable grasses in the lowlands, causing some massive burns that will take the land, economy, and culture years before there’s a recovery.

What’s it going to take to get government agencies to make the necessary changes? Party control comes and goes, but the embedded bureaucrats don’t change and appear resistant to change. You either change out those positions or eliminate the jobs. 22 million people are working for the deep state.

I don’t expect the beautiful land near Redfish Lake will recover in my lifetime. I want future generations to have the opportunity to see Idaho in all its splendor.

