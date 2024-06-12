Spectacular Pictures of an Idaho Wildfire

I was home from work when I heard about the fires in the Snake River Canyon. I looked out a window, some wisps of smoke, and touched base with a guy still at the office. Twin Falls County Emergency Management is concerned about canyon fires. The flames may look confined but could climb a canyon wall and end up in a neighborhood.

Get our free mobile app

It moved fast and scorched rocks. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. It moved fast and scorched rocks. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. loading...

But we also have firefighters skilled in tackling the threat in some tough spots. A few years ago, a fire along the canyon wall was burning somewhat close to the Magic Valley Mall and some nearby homes. There’s a lot more expensive real estate along the rim than what you would’ve seen 30 years ago.

The heat must have been intense. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. The heat must have been intense. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. loading...

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office took some pictures Tuesday. For a confined area, the pictures were still spectacular.

We had a wet stretch in spring. It may be counterintuitive, but moisture feeds summer fires. You get more plant life, which then quickly dries out. Todd is a recent hot spell and evaporation increases. It didn’t take long to get dry this year.

It could have been far worse. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. It could have been far worse. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. loading...

I don’t buy into a lot of climate alarmism. Fires are common during the warmer months (sometimes even when colder) in Idaho. This state was home to the biggest wildfire in recorded American history, long before man-made climate change became an issue.

We respond with caution and preparation, and nobody labors under the notion that this will be a calm fire season. Buckle up and get ready.

Credit the skill of firefighters. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. Credit the skill of firefighters. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. loading...

Life here requires caution and vigilance. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. Life here requires caution and vigilance. Credit SGT Ken Mencl, Twin Falls County Sheriff. loading...