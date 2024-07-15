Idaho’s Most Beautiful Forest Sees a Raging Burn

I’m distraught to see this. The area around Redfish Lake may be the loveliest in Idaho, and that says a lot. My last visit there was on a warm October day last year. I was planning a return visit soon. The area was evacuated over the weekend as the Bench Lake Fire spread. Keeping people off the waters is important. It allows firefighting planes a clear path when the craft scoops up water to pour on the burn.



This weather this week is expected to be slightly cooler, but not by much. It could drop to daily highs of 80 and probably wouldn’t offer much relief.

Fire has always been a part of natural life in Idaho, but it doesn’t make it any easier to see it happen. It takes years for an area to recover to its previous state.

We need to accept that change happens in life, and that it’s not always pleasant. It’s an acknowledgment that there are plenty of things beyond human power, science, and understanding.

People who believe they can perfect weather, climate, and other human beings are delusional. They’re suffering from a complex, and believe we can become as gods. You would think that only a handful of primitive goat herders would buy such a notion, but across the elites, we can see a belief that runs counter to natural law.

Sometimes, all we can do is pray.

Will it stop wildfires? Maybe, but we aren’t privy to the master plan. I would say that’s true whether you believe in Gaia or God.

Redfish Lake in better days. Credit Bill Colley. Redfish Lake in better days. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Get our free mobile app