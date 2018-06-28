Crooks Are Now Poisoning Police

This one made me shiver.

A Sheriff’s Deputy in Houston, Texas appears to have been intentionally poisoned with fentanyl. She saw a flyer beneath a windshield wiper and plucked it for a quick read. She quickly became sick and needed help getting to a hospital.

The vehicles of police are often left unattended and a piece of paper resembling an invitation is left behind.

This is a new level of depravity from liberals and their often lawless allies who oppose law enforcement.

I’m sure a nationwide caution has been issued but I would think police aren’t the only people in danger. A curious child passing by could be exposed.

When you hear stories about the country devolving into civil war this doesn’t make you feel any better about the latest weapons being deployed against the only line we’ve got between society and anarchy.