Green Energy Goons Work to Destroy Idaho Law Enforcement

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office budgets for five new cruisers every year. As you can imagine, these vehicles get a lot of wear and tear. Every few years, the entire fleet has turned over. In the future, what local deputies’ drive may be held together by baling twine and Duck Tape.

Because major automakers have been pushed into production of electric vehicles, there’s a shortage of cars available with internal combustion engines, and local agencies are being told there may not be five available for purchase every year.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson, possibly the county’s next sheriff, spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. He told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that you may call for a deputy in the future, and it may be a long wait for a response.

EVs may work in small-town policing, but Twin Falls County covers a massive piece of rural Idaho. The topography of the county varies between high deserts and mountains. It’s mightily cold in winter at the higher elevations. There isn’t time to charge patrol vehicles between shifts and much less between calls.

Do you suppose the policymakers behind the green energy push considered the fallout from their diabolical plans? Well, they do want to defund law enforcement, but I’ll wager the tree-huggers didn’t foresee the consequences. After all, they’re not the sharpest tools in the shed. When your life is ruled by emotions, thinking is a burden. They'll be the first whining (what's new) when nobody shows up when their homes are being burglarized.

