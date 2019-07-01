Dan + Shay played a special role in one of the most important days of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's lives when they performed at their Las Vegas wedding, but the duo admit they didn't realize it was an official ceremony at first.

The Jonas Brothers member and one of the breakthrough stars on Game of Thrones surprised fans with the reveal that they had gotten married during a ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1 following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where both the pop band and "Tequila" hitmakers performed.

They became friends in 2015, after Dan + Shay collaborated with Nick Jonas at that year's ACM Awards, where they performed a mashup of his hits "Jealous" and "Chains." But when the star couple invited the country duo to perform at the surprise wedding and sing an acoustic rendition of their current hit "Speechless" as Turner walked down the aisle, D + S had no idea that they were partaking in an official wedding ceremony.

"For the longest time we weren't sure if we could talk about it, I'm like 'no what are you guys talking about, this is crazy!'" Shay Mooney recalls on Today.

“We were like so hush about it. They texted us a few days before, we thought it was like a prank or something, and we’re like, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,’" describes Dan Smyers. "We were so DL, we didn’t tell anyone on our team, we’re like, ‘we just have this, like, engagement after the award show.' I think still to this day we’re like, ‘Should we talk about this?’" he adds. "It was so fun though."

Jonas says in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that he and Turner opted for the quick wedding in Vegas to ensure that their marriage was legal in the United States. The couple tied the knot in Turner's native Europe with a ceremony in France on Saturday (June 29).

