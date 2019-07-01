8 Ways Twin Falls Teachers Can Save Some Money

Getty Images/iStockphoto

I know I know, children and teachers everywhere are yelling at me for bringing up school in the middle of summer. But I know a ton of teachers that are already preparing for the start of classes and getting supplies in order. If you know a teacher, they can save some money through these businesses.

 

  • 1

    Target

    Target is having a "Teacher Appreciation Event" where they are offering 15% off select items for an entire week starting July 13th. It isn't just discounts on school supplies, they are also including food storage bags, adult clothing, accessories and more.

  • 2

    Walmart

    Walmart is having a Teacher Appreciation Event as well. They are offering goodie bags, cake, ice cream and more. The first 300 teachers on July 13th get a bag with items from Crayola, Bic and more. Just bring your ID.

  • 3

    Barnes & Noble

    Barnes & Noble offers 20% to 25% off select works pretty much year round. Again, all you really need is proof of employment.

  • 4

    Cell Phone Companies

    Most major phone carriers offer discounts to teachers on their monthly bill. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile all have confirmed discounts. You just have to let them know you're a teacher.

  • 5

    Michael's

    All day every day Micahel's offers a 15% discount on all teacher purchases. That will help with school supplies and art projects for the classrooms.

  • 6

    Best Buy

    Most of the time Best Buy will match any discounts given by Apple.edu.

  • 7

    Adobe

    Adobe offers discounts to teachers and students so that's pretty great. Just provide them proof of employment and certain items will be discounted.

  • 8

    Home Depot/Lowes

    Both Home Depot and Lowes offer discounts for teachers. They can show their tax exempt paperwork and teachers don't have to pay sales tax on their purchases.

BONUS:

Petsmart - they give away a certain amount of aquariums to classrooms that apply for it. If you are looking to spruce up the classroom with some fish and an aquarium set up you may want to look into it.

Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top