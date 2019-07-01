8 Ways Twin Falls Teachers Can Save Some Money

I know I know, children and teachers everywhere are yelling at me for bringing up school in the middle of summer. But I know a ton of teachers that are already preparing for the start of classes and getting supplies in order. If you know a teacher, they can save some money through these businesses.

1 Target Target is having a "Teacher Appreciation Event" where they are offering 15% off select items for an entire week starting July 13th. It isn't just discounts on school supplies, they are also including food storage bags, adult clothing, accessories and more.

2 Walmart Walmart is having a Teacher Appreciation Event as well. They are offering goodie bags, cake, ice cream and more. The first 300 teachers on July 13th get a bag with items from Crayola, Bic and more. Just bring your ID.

3 Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble offers 20% to 25% off select works pretty much year round. Again, all you really need is proof of employment.

4 Cell Phone Companies Most major phone carriers offer discounts to teachers on their monthly bill. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile all have confirmed discounts. You just have to let them know you're a teacher.

5 Michael's All day every day Micahel's offers a 15% discount on all teacher purchases. That will help with school supplies and art projects for the classrooms.

6 Best Buy Most of the time Best Buy will match any discounts given by Apple.edu.

7 Adobe Adobe offers discounts to teachers and students so that's pretty great. Just provide them proof of employment and certain items will be discounted.

8 Home Depot/Lowes Both Home Depot and Lowes offer discounts for teachers. They can show their tax exempt paperwork and teachers don't have to pay sales tax on their purchases.