Authorities Name Redfish Lake Drowning Victims

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) UPDATE:Authorities released the names of the two who drowned in Redfish Lake on Friday.

A press release sent Monday morning identified the victims as 5-year-old Claire Tanney and 31-year-old Christopher Tanney.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said Claire was pulled from Redfish Lake Friday and was originally transported to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum.

According to a sheriff’s office post on Facebook, the girl died after being transported by air ambulance to Boise medical center.

Friday's investigation into the incident involved finding an overturned kayak and a pair of men's boots on a nearby bank.

Idaho Fish and Game office's sonar detected what they believed to be a body about 55 feet below the lake's surface.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office then requested divers from Bingham County.

Divers searched the waters until about 7 Friday evening and started again Saturday morning. The dive team recovered Christopher's body at 10:39 a.m. The two were not wearing life jackets.