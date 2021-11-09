Dancing With The Stars Doing A Live Show In Boise; Tix On Sale

Producers of one of the highest-rated reality competition shows ever created will be sending its judges and dancers to the city of Boise this winter for some live entertainment. The star-studded North American tour will stop at the Morrison Center at Boise State University in March.

Dancing with the Stars has been an ABC staple for many since 2005. The show is now in its 30th season, and pairs up celebrities with professional dancers performing to a panel of judges. I have friends that have been addicted to this show to the point they host viewing parties.

The Dancing with the Stars 2021 tour currently has more than 60 dates booked in various U.S. cities through March of 2022. The full schedule, as well as ticket information for the live taping in Boise, can be found here. The Boise performance is Thursday, March 24.

The tour also stops in Salt Lake City on March 25, as well as Reno on March 26. Kaitlyn Bristowe, and many other favorites, are expected to perform during the run. The Boise taping has yet to reveal who the special guest will be, according to the show's website. The first eliminations of this 30th season began back in September.

So, for Magic Valley fans of Dancing with the Stars, it's time to start planning your evening out in Boise in March. Since the performance is on a Thursday night, looking into a hotel room would probably be the best call. You should also continue to monitor the Morrison Center ticket website for updated information on celebrities planning to take part in the competition.

