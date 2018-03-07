Deadline Looms for Art & Soul Youth Submissions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Students in south-central Idaho have until Friday to submit their artwork for the upcoming Art & Soul of the Magic Valley contest.

This year’s event is scheduled for April 13-28.

More than 165 artists are registered for the 8th annual art celebration, but the Magic Valley Arts Council, which plans the event, is accepting applications for the youth contest through March 9.

Anyone in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter.

Works by Magic Valley artists will be showcased in Twin Falls businesses, public offices and public spaces. Anyone 16 and older with a valid identification can register to vote on the art pieces.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-ARTS.