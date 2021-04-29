St. Luke’s Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccinations in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can now walk-in without appointment at multiple St. Luke's Health System facilities to get it.

St. Luke's is offering walk-in vaccines to anyone 16 and older, at not cost to the patient, at it's sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise, and Twin Falls on specific days and times. The state of Idaho has also opened up vaccine availability to anyone, regardless if they are a state resident or not.

St. Luke's said scheduling an appointment is still an option. St. Luke's also noted that walk-in vaccination days and hours are done on specific days and are different at the various locations. People wanting to get vaccinated should check on the days and times walk-ins are accepted by calling 208-381-9500.

Minors will still need parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine at the time of the walk-in appointment, otherwise written or verbal consent is needed.

St. Luke's has a planned Vaccine Mobile Unit for May that will make several stops in Idaho, including in Twin Falls at the Chobani yogurt plant on May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The mobile unit will return later in the month for booster shots.

More information is available at St. Luke's website.

