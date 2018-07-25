Deadline Looms for Controlled Hunt Tags

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Hunters have until Aug. 1 to see if they’ve drawn a controlled hunt tag.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says there are several ways for hunters to check if they've drawn a black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn or turkey hunt:

  • Those who have an account may go to the department’s licensing system
  • Those without an account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage
  • Hunters may also check with Fish and Game offices or at any licensed vendor; or
  • By calling 800-554-8685.

Fish and Game says the drawing this year, but the deadline is the same. That means “people have less time before the deadline.”

Filed Under: Hunting, idaho, Idaho Fish and Game, Outdoors
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top