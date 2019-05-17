Deadline Nears for Idaho’s Fall Controlled Hunt Applications

(KLIX) – Hunters have a little more than two more weeks to apply for Idaho's fall controlled hunts.

The hunts are for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The application period ends on June 5.

There is a minimal application fee and applicants will need a 2019 hunting license. Mail-in applications are no longer accepted, a news release from the department explained, but there are still several ways to apply: online , at Fish and Game offices or any license vendor, or by calling 800-554-8685.

Fish and Game said hunters can increase their chances of winning a controlled hunt by entering the Super Hunt program , which is a separate and smaller pool of big game tags (except for black bear). Each entry is $6 and hunters, residents and non-residents alike, can enter as many times as he or she would like without purchasing a license first.

“You can apply for Super Hunts at the same places you apply for other controlled hunts,” the department said.