Dec 4 Total Solar Eclipse Won’t Throw Shade On Twin Falls ID

For Magic Valley sky enthusiasts, Saturday, December 4 will appear like any other normal day, even though many parts of the world will get a front-row seat for the next total solar eclipse. Idahoans will have to wait three more years to see one of their own.

I still remember driving through the Nevada desert in 2017 and pulling off the roadway with my dad riding shotgun and getting my first glance of the "Great American Eclipse." We exited the car and put on those dumb, mass-produced, 3D-looking glasses that were being sold at every gas station in the country. We must have looked like a couple of morons staring up at the sky in the middle of the desert, and taking selfies with the moon and sun. A 2017 YouTube video shared by an amateur photographer of the "Great American Eclipse" has been viewed nearly six million times.

Aside from the recent massive solar flare that intensified the Northern Lights to the point they were visible in areas of the world never before seen, the December 4 total solar eclipse will be the most significant celestial event of the year. The event's phases will be experienced primarily by those who live in areas of the planet such as South America, New Zealand, Australia, and Africa, according to earthsky.org.

On November 19, a partial lunar eclipse was visible to many on the planet. The next total solar eclipse that will be witnessed in North America will take place on April 8, 2024.

