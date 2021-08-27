Risk Remains High With Roughly 5 Weeks Of Idaho Fire Season Left

Although Idaho fire crews have done an effective job stomping out a high number of blazes throughout the state in recent weeks, the risk remains still very high as state officials prepare for the final four to five weeks of the current fire season.

Idaho's 2021 fire season has been a rough, incredibly expensive one so far. At the start of August, the state's cost of fighting fires exceeded $50 million, according to information shared at idahostatesman.com. That number may double by the time the season is expected to end in early October.

While the majority of the larger blazes throughout the state charred land in mostly central and northern Idaho, those in the southern portion of the Gem State certainly saw their share of smoke in the air. Larger area fires such as the Deer Fire, which burned near Arrowrock Dam just outside of Boise, came with a healthy price tag, and filled the sky with smoke for days. Crews reached full containment on the Deer Fire, which consumed more than 1,000 acres, roughly three weeks ago.

State fire officials remind Idahoans who are planning to vacation in the mountains over the approaching Labor Day weekend (September 4-6), to follow fire restrictions, and report anything out of the ordinary immediately. Idaho has been one of the hardest hit by this fire season in all of the western United States, so exercising caution when camping is a must.

We wish you all a safe Labor Day weekend, and remember to never leave a fire unsupervised.

