Idaho And California Combined Have More Than 30 Active Wildfires

The first thing many of you probably noticed when you walked out your front door Friday morning, was just how weird the conditions were outside. The combination of smoke from the west, and close to 10 active wildfires in central and southern Idaho, have created a sort of thick, hazy layer of smog.

The sun was a bright, reddish dot in the sky this morning, with a blurred, blood orange tinge around it. The combination of smoke, cloud moisture and a slight breeze made it feel like a fall morning. What's taking place in the western United States this fire season isn't good at all, and Idaho has been taking the brunt of it.

Idaho and California each have the most active wildfires presently burning, and combined total 33 blazes. One of California's worst fires at the moment, the River Fire, is burning northwest of Sacramento, in the Sierra Nevada foothills, and sending smoke across Nevada. Its consumed nearly 3,000 acres, damaged or destroyed 50 structures, and is 15% contained.

Idaho has 17 active wildfires, which is one more than California. Two fires burning in the southern portion of the state are the main contributors to the current Twin Falls conditions. The Deer Fire near Boise, and a blaze burning east of Hailey, are the main focus of multiple area fire departments at the moment. The Deer Fire is 88% contained, and is presently at about 860 acres.

Badger Fire Aftermath