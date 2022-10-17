Living in Idaho, it is not uncommon to see wild animals in the neighborhood, in town, or your driveway. Deer, squirrels, moose, coyotes, and raccoons are some of the animals we find when going outside here, but how you react to them, often reflects how they react to you. Sometimes you notice them before you walk out and you stay inside, while other times they may surprise you, but you get in the car or go back into the house. Maybe in some instances, and depending on the animal, you stand still and have a stare-down with each other. A recent video shows what a Wyoming family did when they came into contact with a buck in their driveway, and they did everything wrong.

Male Mule Deer Attacks Family in Driveway

In the video above, a family in Wyoming walked out to find a mule deer in their driveway. The woman stops and stares at it until their dog runs by and the deer bucks it. Things could have gone calm from there, except the woman decided to then attack the deer with her purse, to which the deer responded by taking her down and bucking her. The lady continues to scream throughout the video, with the deer even looking at her confused with a facial expression saying, "what the heck is wrong with you?" The deer eventually mellows out and watches the woman and her husband without moving, but everything in this video is what you should not do in this situation.

Comments on Deer-Attacking Woman

Take note and learn from this family, and then do the opposite if you ever see a deer in your driveway. While the deer did buck the dog, the video shows that the woman was more at fault for provoking the deer than the other way around. The comments on the video seem to agree. Some of the comments are worth reading and will make you chuckle.

This is a real-life example of why you evacuate the women and children first. So the men can think of a solution in peace and quiet. They should have just turned that car's headlights on then the deer would have just stood there. He saw the Cabelas hat and was like “oh hell no!”. I think she had training on how to do everything wrong when encountering a wild animal. Unleashed dog, quick movements and turning your back to a wild animal, screaming, hitting it with your purse, then not watching your surrounding and tripping. I don't know if she could even stand up to a horsefly.

These are just some of the best comments. Make sure to scroll through, after you watch the video a couple of times first. Reports have stated the woman did need to go to the hospital, but that has been neither confirmed nor denied.

While the screaming is a little much and most of us will get a laugh out of the video, it does serve as a reminder to know what to do in this situation. Make sure your dogs stay inside, away from the wild animal, do not approach them, especially to hit them with a purse, and call animal control or fish and game if possible. Screaming over and over and approaching a wild animal in your driveway is not the answer. Hopefully, you don't find yourself in this situation but if you do, be smarter than this family.

