Idaho Mule Deer Pay the Price for the Harsh Winter

Winter hasn’t been kind to Mule deer fawns in parts of Idaho. Especially the eastern side of the state. Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson told me mortality in some areas could reach 100 percent. After a relatively dry January, the impressive snow totals of late winter and early spring are to blame. The situation is just as dire in neighboring Wyoming. There’s a very good possibility you could see some hunts curtailed.

Life on this earth is filled with trade-offs. The snowpack and the moisture have given the drought a kick in the seat of the pants. But wildlife has paid a heavy price.

To look for anything comparable in recent history, the winter weather of 2016-17 took a nasty turn for the worse for several weeks, however. For not nearly as prolonged as what we’ve seen in recent months. Winter six years ago then turned warmer and fast and flooding drowned cattle in many places across southern Idaho. In some parts of eastern Idaho, horses went missing and were never seen again.

This year has also been critical for Pronghorn as well.

In Wyoming, severely curtailing hunting for up to two years is being considered.

I could see something similar being proposed for portions of Idaho. A commission meeting for Fish and Game is coming up soon in Jerome. I guess that some restrictions will be on the agenda. Is that inconvenient? Look, I see enough of social media to know there’s a significant portion of the public that does nothing but whine about everything. But if you want the population to rebound, it requires sacrifice.

Get our free mobile app