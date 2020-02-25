I'll always regret not seeing Barack Obama when he came through the Treasure Valley during his first presidential campaign. Seeing major political figures is a favorite thing of mine--even if they're not "my candidate" because no matter what, it's a historical experience. It's comparable to checking out a big sporting event even if I don't have a team in the game!

With the 2020 election year WELL underway, Idaho's primary voting happens to be coming up soon on Tuesday, March 10th. In the spirit of that primary election coming up quickly, the first democratic candidate that will be visiting Boise has announced-- he's on his way!

Just yesterday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she is endorsing former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, for President of the United States. Off of the coattails of that announcement, Mayor Pete himself announced that he is headed to Boise for a town hall type event on March 7th, 2020.

So far, no details on times or locations have yet been announced but we will be sure to keep you posted.

Mayor Pete is currently fighting for second place with Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination. With the first three primaries crossed off so far, Bernie Sanders now leads the pack with committed delegates and many say in the coming days he may be too far ahead to be caught.

