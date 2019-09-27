Democrats Try Impeachment Because They Can’t Grab Guns

One reason your friendly neighborhood liberal dove into impeachment is to deflect from gun confiscation. The impeachment effort in the U.S. House of Representatives is a distraction because the Democrats know they can’t deliver on new gun laws. It’s bait and switch. Liberals hope their constituents keep playing as they move from one topic to another. If not, then it’s going to cost the party next year at the polls.

One of my go to news sources is the conservative Washington Examiner. Two pieces I saw this week tell the real story, even if you don’t immediately see the connection.

the Democrats know they can’t deliver on new gun laws. It’s bait and switch.

Columnist Michael Barone views impeachment as the equivalent of a Hail Mary pass in football. It’s a last ditch effort. Russian collusion failed and campaigning begins in earnest at the end of this year. Congressional Democrats need to tell the base they haven’t given up on booting Donald Trump out of the White House. It also suggests they aren’t confident in their party’s still unknown nominee for President.

Mike Pence would be a better fit, Democrats believe, as an opponent. He doesn’t have the outsized personality and they can “demonize” him as a “hateful” evangelical Christian. This, as they hope the electorate will view Pence as a bigger threat than liberals trying to take away your car, air conditioning, hamburgers and firearms.

Part two is the acknowledgement Democrats are impotent on gun issues. Click on this link and you understand why. A former police officer responds to Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell, yes,” on confiscation. Her “I will not comply” is echoing with legal gun owners.

So impeachment is the default position for a morally bankrupt and wholly deluded political party.