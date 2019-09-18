Deputies Injured in Crash with Semi in North Idaho

TROY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Latah County deputy were injured in a crash with a semi-truck in north Idaho while running lights and sirens Tuesday.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 6 p.m. on State Highway 8 just east of Troy. ISP said the Latah County Sheriff's Office deputy was responding to a call with lights and sirens in a 2016 Ford Explorer when he was unable to avoid hitting a semi-truck hauling a grain trailer attempting to make a u-turn; it had been traveling the same direction as the sheriff's car.

The two deputies were taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and treated for minor injuries. The truck driver was treated at the scene.