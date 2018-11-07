DEQ Seeks Comment on Proposed Discharge Permit for Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) A public comment period has been opened up for a proposed waste treatment plant discharge for the city of Shoshone. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says it is wanting comment from the public on the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System for the facility in Shoshone that would allow discharge of municipal wastewater into the Little Wood River year-round. The permit identifies the necessary steps and procedures to release the treated wastewater into the river. DEQ will take written comments on the draft permit through December 8, no later that 5 p.m. The public has until November 21, to request in writing a public hearing. You can find a copy of the draft permit HERE . Comments for the proposal or to request a public hearing can be sent to:

Lori Flook

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Water Quality Division

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: lori.flook@deq.idaho.gov