TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

SCPHD still does not recommend people to recreate at the reservoirs. The toxin in the algal blooms can cause irritations on skin and eyes in people while creating nervous system problems for pets and livestock. According to information on the Idaho DEQ website, the latest test done at Salmon Falls Creek was on 11/5. The agency also advised people to try and fish in clear water away from the blooms and wash their hands after touching the water or handling fish. SCPHD said the blooms should dissipate as the weather gets colder. Several reservoirs in the region are known to have naturally occurring HABs during the summer. The Idaho DEQ provides an Active Advisories map on its website that shows the current state of impacted water bodies. For more information on HABs, you can go to the United States Environmental Protection Agency website. You can also watch a video produced by the Idaho DEQ on the issue as well below:

