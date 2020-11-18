Detour at Salt Lake Interchange Project Nov. 19 & 20

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers coming from Pocatello wanting to go towards Salt Lake City will have to continue towards Declo and double back Thursday and Friday as crews pave a section of the Salt Lake Interchange project.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will work between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to pave the westbound off-ramp, Exit 1, requiring it to be closed off to traffic. Anyone headed west intending to go south on Interstate 84 will be directed towards the Declo Exit 216 and guided back onto the eastbound lanes of I-84 and then south towards Utah.

ITD officials say the detour is necessary to complete the paving work. “Work on the off-ramp must be done during the day when temperatures are high enough to properly seal the asphalt,” Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a prepared statement. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to complete the project this winter.”

Message boards and signs will direct traffic through the area during the closure. You can see the traffic pattern plan for the detour below: