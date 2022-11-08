Public Meeting on State Highway 75 in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will have a chance to review plans to improve sections of State Highway 75 in the Wood River Valley at an upcoming open house. The Idaho Transportation Department will show plans to widen, improve intersections, and evaluate pedestrian/bike areas under the Leading Idaho initiative. The public will be able to see the plans for the section between Bellevue and Timber Way at the Community Campus on November 15, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The overall goal of the project is to reduce congestion on the highway and revisits a study done in 2008 addressing the issue. “Our design plans build upon input from stakeholders dating back to 2008, so we’re not starting from scratch but rather updating our previous findings,” ITD Project Manager Mark Campbell stated. “Over the last year, we have refreshed traffic projections and our safety analysis and are currently assessing potential impacts to social and environmental resources.” An on-line presentation will be available following the open house between Nov 15 and Dec 15, hit this LINK. The Leading Idaho initiative provides funding for ITD to accelerate projects across the state.

