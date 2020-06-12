Detour on U.S. 30 Project in Burley June 14

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-If you plan to driver around Burley this weekend you might have to go through a detour near a construction project on U.S. Highway 30.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced traffic will be detoured around Bedke Boulevard that goes from U.S. 30 starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 14, and should run until Monday, June 15, at 7 a.m.

Local traffic will be able to access the area, but drivers will need to use Highway 27 while the work is being done. Construction crews are putting in new storm sewer lines in the area.

Idaho Transportation Department