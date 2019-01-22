Development Company Plans To Bring Topgolf-Like Facility To Boise

A large piece of land along I-84, just west of Boise, is reportedly going to be used to house a golf-themed facility.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist has filed for permission to open a "golf entertainment facility" in the city of Meridian, according to details shared at boisedev.com . There is speculation that the area known to locals as the Farmstead on South Eagle Road, could be the future home of a Topgolf , or something that resembles it.

Topgolf, which is pretty much a multi-level, sports-themed restaurant and bar, that also offers customers the chance to hit golf balls, currently has over 50 locations worldwide. Topgolf is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The closest Topgolf to Twin Falls can currently be found in Midvale, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City. It also has a location in Las Vegas.

A hearing on the matter has not been scheduled as of yet.